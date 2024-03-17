JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA) Shares Up 1.5%

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.95 and last traded at $43.95. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.31.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 55,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 10,338 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $76,000.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (JIDA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects global equities of any market cap outside the US using a top-down and bottom-up approach in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. JIDA was launched on Jul 7, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

