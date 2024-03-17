Juventus Football Club (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Shares Down 19.1%

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 19.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 606 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

Juventus Football Club Stock Down 19.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2.79.

About Juventus Football Club

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. operates as a professional football club in Italy. The company participates in national and international football competitions, as well as organizes matches. It involved in audiovisual and media rights; sponsorships, operation of stadium, direct retail, and e-commerce activities; and brand licensing activities, as well as marketing of other services to fans; and management of players and multi-year registration rights.

