JZR Gold (CVE:JZR) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of JZR Gold Inc. (CVE:JZR – Get Free Report) dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 11,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 38,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

JZR Gold Stock Down 6.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The company has a market cap of C$5.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.20.

About JZR Gold

(Get Free Report)

JZR Gold Inc, a junior mining resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Vila Nova gold development project located in Amapa, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Jazz Resources Inc and changed its name to JZR Gold Inc in October 2022.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JZR Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JZR Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.