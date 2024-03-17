Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Kaman has a dividend payout ratio of 58.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of KAMN opened at $45.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 148.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Kaman has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $45.94.

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Kaman had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $203.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.70 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KAMN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kaman from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kaman in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaman by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,923,000 after purchasing an additional 375,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaman by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,061,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,513,000 after purchasing an additional 32,517 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Kaman by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,555,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,984,000 after purchasing an additional 278,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kaman by 18.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,173,000 after purchasing an additional 265,748 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kaman by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,450,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,158,000 after purchasing an additional 60,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

