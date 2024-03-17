Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Short Interest Up 28.6% in February

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the February 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Kansas City Life Insurance Price Performance
KCLI opened at $37.05 on Friday. Kansas City Life Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.13. The company has a market capitalization of $358.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.54.
Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $186.37 million for the quarter.
Kansas City Life Insurance Announces Dividend
Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile
Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It operates through three reportable segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment consists of individual insurance products for Kansas City life, Grange life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kansas City Life Insurance
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.