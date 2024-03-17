Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Short Interest Up 28.6% in February

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the February 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

KCLI opened at $37.05 on Friday. Kansas City Life Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.13. The company has a market capitalization of $358.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.54.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $186.37 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Kansas City Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It operates through three reportable segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment consists of individual insurance products for Kansas City life, Grange life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.

