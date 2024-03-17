Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Shares Scheduled to Split on Tuesday, April 2nd

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Free Report)’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, April 2nd. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, April 2nd. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KAIKY opened at $15.09 on Friday. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.36.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Company Profile

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. provides marine, land, and air transportation services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers dry bulk carrier, car carrier, liquefied natural gas carrier, crude oil tanker, containerships, and liquefied petroleum gas transportation services.

