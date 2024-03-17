Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Shares Scheduled to Split on Tuesday, April 2nd

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Free Report)’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, April 2nd. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, April 2nd. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, April 2nd.
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KAIKY opened at $15.09 on Friday. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.36.
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.