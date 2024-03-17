Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Position Lessened by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,994 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 44,971 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,175,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,886,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 959,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 56,469 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 1,111,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after acquiring an additional 56,209 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 50,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, President James C. Baker bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.84 per share, for a total transaction of $442,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 681,039 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,384.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Increases Dividend

KYN opened at $9.51 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $9.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

