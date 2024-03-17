KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Short Interest Up 29.7% in February

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the February 14th total of 1,850,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $60.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.35. KBR has a 12 month low of $49.37 and a 12 month high of $65.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 25.08%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that KBR will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KBR’s payout ratio is -29.27%.

KBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of KBR from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBR. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in KBR by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in KBR by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KBR by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in KBR by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in KBR by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

