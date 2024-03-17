KE (NYSE:BEKE) Announces Earnings Results

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03, reports. KE had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion.

KE Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BEKE opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of -0.74. KE has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $19.95.

Get KE alerts:

KE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. KE’s payout ratio is currently 50.72%.

Institutional Trading of KE

About KE

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. abrdn plc lifted its position in KE by 13.9% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 431,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after buying an additional 52,687 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KE by 13.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 790,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 94,624 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of KE by 64.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,000. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.