KE (NYSE:BEKE) Announces Earnings Results

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03, reports. KE had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion.
KE Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE:BEKE opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of -0.74. KE has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $19.95.
KE Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. KE’s payout ratio is currently 50.72%.
About KE
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.
