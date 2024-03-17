Kenneth Earl Zinger Sells 130,000 Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.83, for a total value of C$627,250.00.

Kenneth Earl Zinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 45,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total value of C$212,850.00.

CEU opened at C$4.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47. The firm has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.82. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 12-month low of C$2.30 and a 12-month high of C$4.88.

CES Energy Solutions ( TSE:CEU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$553.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$538.23 million. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 7.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.5947631 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CEU. Raymond James upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. ATB Capital upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares set a C$4.75 price target on CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.43.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

