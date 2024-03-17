Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 9,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50.

Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.

