Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$22.39.

KMP.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Laurentian lowered shares of Killam Apartment REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$20.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance

Killam Apartment REIT Dividend Announcement

TSE:KMP.UN opened at C$18.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.09, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.05. Killam Apartment REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$15.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

