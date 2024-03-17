Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.2 %

KMI opened at $17.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $18.30.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.