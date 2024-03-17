Kohl’s Co. (KSS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on April 3rd

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th.

Kohl’s has raised its dividend payment by an average of 41.6% annually over the last three years. Kohl’s has a dividend payout ratio of 71.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kohl’s to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.5%.

KSS stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $29.65. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average of $24.70.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.39. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.49) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KSS shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Kohl’s by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

