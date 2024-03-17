Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,112,500 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the February 14th total of 1,448,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Kojamo Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of KOJAF stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.97. Kojamo Oyj has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $13.19.
About Kojamo Oyj
