Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,112,500 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the February 14th total of 1,448,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Kojamo Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of KOJAF stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.97. Kojamo Oyj has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $13.19.

About Kojamo Oyj

Kojamo Oyj operates as a private residential real estate company in Finland. The company rents apartments and offers housing services under the Lumo brand name. It also offers broadband internet connection services. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

