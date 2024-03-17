KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG) Trading Up 1.5%

KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.12 and last traded at $15.10. Approximately 2,148 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 5,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.

KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 million, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Trading of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KFVG. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,015,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF by 164.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor Index ETF (KFVG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of Chinese companies in the 5G and semiconductor-related industries. KFVG was launched on Nov 24, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

