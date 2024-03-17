Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Short Interest Up 29.4% in February

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the February 14th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 293.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 214.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 25.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 755.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRO stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.21 and a beta of 1.17. Kronos Worldwide has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.59.

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $400.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.94 million. Kronos Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -176.74%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KRO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

