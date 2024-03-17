Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Holdings Cut by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,635 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.12% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 32.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $429,515.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $47.60 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.20 and a 12 month high of $60.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.38.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $171.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

