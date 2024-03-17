Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on April 15th

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Ladder Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years. Ladder Capital has a payout ratio of 68.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ladder Capital to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.4%.

Ladder Capital Stock Performance

NYSE LADR opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.92. Ladder Capital has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 64.38, a current ratio of 64.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.22 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 18.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ladder Capital will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LADR. StockNews.com raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ladder Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,206,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,983,000 after purchasing an additional 81,521 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,024,000 after acquiring an additional 158,415 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,487,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,838,000 after acquiring an additional 566,610 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,703,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,404,000 after acquiring an additional 13,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,691,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,818,000 after acquiring an additional 9,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

