LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Director Lawrence J. Jasinski Sells 5,110 Shares

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 5,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $344,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,309 shares in the company, valued at $358,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of LMAT opened at $66.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.28 and a 200-day moving average of $56.29. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $74.64.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,267,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,616,000 after acquiring an additional 26,787 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,927,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $109,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,548,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,914,000 after purchasing an additional 38,303 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,961 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,515,000 after purchasing an additional 28,720 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 912,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,794,000 after buying an additional 13,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on LeMaitre Vascular

About LeMaitre Vascular

(Get Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.