Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Short Interest Up 15.6% in February

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the February 14th total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 983.0 days.

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 12.2 %

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day moving average of $39.76. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $71.65.

About Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and markets wood-based cellulosic fibers for the textile and nonwoven sectors in Austria, rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Division Fiber, Division Pulp, and Others segments. It offers lyocell fibers for applications in textiles products, such as denim, sports and outdoor wear, and lingerie and underwear; hygiene articles, which include baby wipes, facial sheet masks, and surface cleaning; and protective wear, engineered products, and packaging products under the LENZING, TENCEL, VEOCEL, and LENZING ECOVERO brand names.

