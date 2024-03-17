Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Short Interest Up 15.6% in February

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the February 14th total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 983.0 days.
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 12.2 %
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day moving average of $39.76. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $71.65.
About Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft
