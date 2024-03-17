Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Short Interest Down 10.0% in February

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,070,000 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the February 14th total of 23,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.0 %

LXRX opened at $2.60 on Friday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $636.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 117,553,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,197,000 after buying an additional 27,775,050 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 24,435,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,379,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,608,000 after purchasing an additional 722,259 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,256,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,305,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 29,193 shares in the last quarter.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

