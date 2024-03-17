LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

LG Display Trading Down 0.7 %

LG Display stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. LG Display has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.72.

Get LG Display alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in LG Display in the second quarter valued at about $2,736,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LG Display by 82.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 352,719 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in LG Display by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 494,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 215,950 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in LG Display by 568.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 102,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of LG Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.