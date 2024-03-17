Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up to $36.79

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.79, but opened at $37.53. Li Auto shares last traded at $37.65, with a volume of 841,226 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LI. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.72.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.52.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Li Auto during the second quarter valued at $290,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Li Auto by 233.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Li Auto by 584.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 186.0% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

