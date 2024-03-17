Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Short Interest Up 28.4% in February

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 222,000 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the February 14th total of 172,900 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Limbach Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Limbach

Shares of LMB stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $453.87 million, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.65 and a 200-day moving average of $38.52. Limbach has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $52.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Limbach by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,017,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Limbach by 2,430.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 560,935 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Limbach by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Limbach by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 534,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,302,000 after acquiring an additional 17,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Limbach by 1,380.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,881,000 after acquiring an additional 366,682 shares during the last quarter. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

