Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Limbach Trading Down 1.0 %

LMB opened at $41.25 on Thursday. Limbach has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.65 and a 200-day moving average of $38.52. The stock has a market cap of $453.87 million, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Limbach by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,924 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Limbach in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Limbach by 0.7% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,017,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Limbach by 15.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Limbach by 9.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

