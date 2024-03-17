Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Director J Barry Morrow Sells 22,610 Shares

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) Director J Barry Morrow sold 22,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $227,004.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,094.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
J Barry Morrow also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 28th, J Barry Morrow sold 5,252 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $52,940.16.
Lincoln Educational Services Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $9.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $309.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average of $9.25.
Institutional Trading of Lincoln Educational Services
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LINC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Lincoln Educational Services
Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lincoln Educational Services
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.