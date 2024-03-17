Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Director J Barry Morrow Sells 22,610 Shares

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) Director J Barry Morrow sold 22,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $227,004.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,094.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

J Barry Morrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 28th, J Barry Morrow sold 5,252 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $52,940.16.

Lincoln Educational Services Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $9.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $309.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average of $9.25.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services ( NASDAQ:LINC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $102.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.78 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LINC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

