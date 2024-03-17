Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Sold by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory grew its position in shares of Linde by 4.2% during the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in shares of Linde by 7.0% during the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 12.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 2.3% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $468.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $328.12 and a 1 year high of $477.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.10.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Linde from $434.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,248 shares of company stock valued at $35,811,988 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

