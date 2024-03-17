Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) SVP Maryanne Lavan Sells 4,022 Shares of Stock

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

LMT stock opened at $435.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $435.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $438.25.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 45.74%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $532,000. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

