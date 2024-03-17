Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.91.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lufax from $3.00 to $4.80 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Lufax stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43. Lufax has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lufax during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Lufax by 1,344.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Lufax during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Lufax during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Lufax by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 16,123 shares during the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

