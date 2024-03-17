Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 92.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,248,000 after buying an additional 44,141 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 95,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,291,000 after buying an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $112,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 885,549 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $341,477,000 after purchasing an additional 139,637 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,373,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $529,756,000 after purchasing an additional 137,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,258 shares of company stock valued at $13,566,500. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of LULU stock opened at $464.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $466.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $440.00. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.14 and a 12-month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.03.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

