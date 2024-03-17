Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,396 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,075 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,258 shares of company stock valued at $13,566,500. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $464.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $466.08 and a 200-day moving average of $440.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.15, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.14 and a 52-week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.03.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

