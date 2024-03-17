Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Short Interest Down 9.9% in February

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the February 14th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFT. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lument Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 36,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 89.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 38,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lument Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lument Finance Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lument Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Lument Finance Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

LFT opened at $2.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.20. Lument Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $2.54.

About Lument Finance Trust

(Get Free Report)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.