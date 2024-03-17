Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Receives C$19.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.60.

Several research firms recently commented on LUG. National Bankshares raised their target price on Lundin Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE LUG opened at C$17.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of C$13.44 and a 52 week high of C$19.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.02. The firm has a market cap of C$4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$259.63 million for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 19.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lundin Gold will post 1.4277504 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.47%.

Insider Activity at Lundin Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.35, for a total value of C$86,750.00. In other news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.35, for a total value of C$86,750.00. Also, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.73, for a total value of C$1,673,330.00. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

