LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP) Short Interest Update

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the February 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

LuxUrban Hotels Price Performance

LUXHP stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.29. LuxUrban Hotels has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $25.25.

LuxUrban Hotels Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2708 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.44%.

About LuxUrban Hotels

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington DC, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

