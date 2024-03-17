M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,711 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,118 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.10% of M.D.C. worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 31.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at M.D.C.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $388,678.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,446.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M.D.C. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $62.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.54. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.57 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDC. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

