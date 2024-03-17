Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Gap Up to $243.57

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $243.57, but opened at $293.90. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $292.50, with a volume of 773,714 shares traded.

MDGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $382.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $347.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.88.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of -0.48.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.26) by ($0.42). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.98) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -21.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,051,000 after purchasing an additional 333,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,573,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,770,000 after purchasing an additional 107,816 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,105,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,846,000 after purchasing an additional 605,741 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,057,000 after purchasing an additional 91,027 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,822,000 after purchasing an additional 141,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

