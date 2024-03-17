MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Short Interest Update

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the February 14th total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MEGI opened at $12.31 on Friday. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average is $12.45.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.19%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,678 shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.04 per share, with a total value of $165,321.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,412,753 shares of the company's stock, valued at $70,582,299.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jacques P. Perold acquired 2,000 shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $27,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $104,258. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 33,837 shares of company stock valued at $446,297.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 349,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter.

About MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

