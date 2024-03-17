Mandalay Resources (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Trading Down 2.5%

Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Free Report) dropped 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.12 and last traded at C$1.16. Approximately 1,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 5,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.19.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.29.

About Mandalay Resources

Mandalay Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of mineral properties in Canada, Australia, Sweden, and Chile. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine located in Australia, and the Björkdal gold mine located in Sweden.

