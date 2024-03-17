Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Price Performance

Manhattan Bridge Capital stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.72. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $5.51.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOAN. Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 871.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 332,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 298,096 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,053 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $389,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 506.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 24,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 111,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares during the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

