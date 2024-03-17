Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Price Performance
Manhattan Bridge Capital stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.72. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $5.51.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.83%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Bridge Capital
Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.
Featured Articles
