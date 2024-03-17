Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Receives $34.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.06.
CART has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lowered Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Maplebear from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Maplebear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter worth $1,180,490,000. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC purchased a new position in Maplebear in the third quarter worth about $119,544,000. Canaan Partners IX LLC bought a new position in shares of Maplebear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,508,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,469,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Maplebear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,674,000.
CART opened at $35.80 on Thursday. Maplebear has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $42.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.11.
Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.62 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maplebear will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.
