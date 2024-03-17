Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Price Performance

Marchex stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.97. Marchex has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marchex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Marchex in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Marchex by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Marchex by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marchex by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 30,972 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

Featured Articles

