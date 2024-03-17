Marimaca Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:MARIF) Short Interest Up 29.2% in February

Marimaca Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:MARIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the February 14th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Marimaca Copper Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of MARIF stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.60. Marimaca Copper has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35.

Get Marimaca Copper alerts:

Marimaca Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Marimaca Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties and projects in the United States and Chile. The company explores for copper, gold, and other base and precious metals. Its flagship project is the Marimaca Copper project located in the Antofagasta Region of Chile.

Receive News & Ratings for Marimaca Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marimaca Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.