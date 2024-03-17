Marimaca Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:MARIF) Short Interest Up 29.2% in February

Marimaca Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:MARIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the February 14th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.
Marimaca Copper Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of MARIF stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.60. Marimaca Copper has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35.
Marimaca Copper Company Profile
