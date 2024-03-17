Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez Sells 30,000 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Stock

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 30,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total transaction of C$559,737.00.

AGI stock opened at C$18.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$14.20 and a 12-month high of C$20.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.19.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$346.65 million for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 7.44%. On average, analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.7775862 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 19.72%.

AGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$19.50 to C$18.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.86.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

