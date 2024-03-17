Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Director Eric Hippeau Sells 1,400 Shares

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Eric Hippeau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 15th, Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of Marriott International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total value of $617,240.00.

Marriott International Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $244.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.56 and a 1-year high of $253.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.66 and its 200-day moving average is $216.82.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

