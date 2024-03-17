Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Position Boosted by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 6,385.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% in the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $66.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.37 and its 200-day moving average is $59.77. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $339,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,117 shares in the company, valued at $8,097,573.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $339,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,117 shares in the company, valued at $8,097,573.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $6,838,240. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.