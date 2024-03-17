Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,570 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 17.7% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 59.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $240,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,044,807.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $240,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,044,807.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,986 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,845.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,838,240 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $66.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a PE ratio of -61.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.77. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. StockNews.com cut Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

