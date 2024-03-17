Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 4,926 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 65.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,926 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $73.43 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.04. The company has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.44%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

