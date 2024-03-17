Matthew Prince Sells 52,384 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.66, for a total value of $5,063,437.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,608.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $4,937,192.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $5,172,920.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total transaction of $4,955,002.56.

On Monday, January 8th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $4,126,811.52.

On Friday, January 5th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $4,023,091.20.

Cloudflare Trading Down 2.8 %

Cloudflare stock opened at $91.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.32. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cloudflare last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $362.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560,273 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $124,592,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,916,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 215.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,344,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,927,000 after purchasing an additional 918,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

