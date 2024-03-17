Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Maui Land & Pineapple Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE MLP opened at $21.23 on Thursday. Maui Land & Pineapple has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $21.54. The company has a market capitalization of $416.62 million, a PE ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average is $16.21.

Institutional Trading of Maui Land & Pineapple

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 130.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,801,000 after buying an additional 230,481 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 109.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 73,971 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 211.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 55,502 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 407.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 50,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Maui Land & Pineapple during the third quarter worth $334,000. 21.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement; and development and sale of its landholdings on Maui.

